UAE National Media Office hosts roundtable in London in preparation for BRIDGE Summit

LONDON, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE’s National Media Office (NMO) hosted a strategic roundtable in London as part of its preparatory efforts for the upcoming BRIDGE Summit.

The event took place on the sidelines of London Tech Week, with the participation of Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council.

The roundtable featured a series of interactive sessions and workshops focused on enhancing collaboration and knowledge exchange with leading global media institutions and experts, in support of building a future-ready media ecosystem.

In his address, Al Hamed affirmed that the UAE is committed to positioning itself as a global hub for media innovation, stressing that the BRIDGE Summit aims to enable a resilient and effective media ecosystem capable of keeping pace with rapid transformation and shaping narratives that embody values of tolerance, openness, progress, and responsible journalism in the digital era.

He emphasised the UAE’s intent to deliver practical solutions and strategic partnerships through the Summit, establishing a media model rooted in transparency, accountability and creativity—one that respects cultural diversity and promotes peaceful coexistence.

Al Hamed added that the London roundtable is a key step in a series of international engagements leading up to BRIDGE, fostering constructive dialogue and unified visions to build a responsive and interdisciplinary media landscape.

The event opened with remarks by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, who outlined the BRIDGE Summit’s mission to develop the media sector and expand international collaboration.

He highlighted the Summit’s role in enhancing knowledge exchange and media innovation by integrating advanced technologies and adapting to rapid changes. These efforts, he noted, align with the UAE’s vision to be a key player in shaping the future of collaborative, integrated media.

Dr. Al Kaabi said BRIDGE seeks to create a global network of media experts and innovators to anticipate trends, support decision-making in media institutions, and stimulate media entrepreneurship through support for start-ups and innovative projects. The aim is to cultivate a sustainable environment for next-generation media platforms.

In a session titled “Media Leadership: Rebuilding Trust in the Digital Age”, Al Hamed joined leading media professionals and thought leaders to discuss declining public trust in media. Participants stressed the need for strategies that combine technological innovation with strong professional ethics, noting that transparency and accountability are critical to rebuilding trust amid the spread of misinformation.

Al Hamed noted that media today faces a crisis of trust, as facts blur with falsehoods and algorithm-driven echo chambers deepen misinformation. He stressed the need to combine innovation with authenticity, invest in responsible AI, and build transparent media platforms. He called for redefining the journalist’s role as a guardian of truth and a guide for audiences navigating a saturated information environment.

In a session titled “Philanthropy and Institutions: Funding the Future of News”, Dr. Al Kaabi discussed the shift in advertising markets and evolving audience behaviours, with participants comparing traditional and modern revenue models—from public broadcasting and philanthropy to platforms like Substack and YouTube.

A panel titled “Entertainment and Cultural Power: The Geopolitics of Popular Culture”, featuring Maryam BinFahad, NMO Advisor, explored how media as a soft power can shape stereotypes, influence culture and impact diplomacy and public opinion.

In “Academic Institutions: Future Media Curricula”, Dr. Amna Al Hammadi, NMO Advisor, examined how to prepare future media leaders to navigate a tech-driven, polarised landscape. She addressed the impact of AI-powered content and the evolution of digital platforms.

The session “Media and Innovation: Automation and AI in the Newsroom”, led by Alia bin Sheikh, Acting Executive Director of Development and Strategic Communications, brought together media and tech leaders to discuss how AI and automation are reshaping media workflows at all levels.

Finally, “The Future of Media: Voices Shaping Tomorrow” featured Omar Al Hemeiri, Institutional Development Project Manager at the NMO, discussing how to craft impactful stories, confront ethical and technical challenges, and reimagine the role of media in the coming era.