SCC, Armenia discuss ways to develop leadership competencies

SHARJAH, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), discussed ways to develop leadership competencies and future knowledge during his meeting with Samvel Movsisyan, Founder of the Leadership School in Armenia.

Movsisyan discussed ways to collaborate in launching specialised programmes to develop leadership competencies in various fields of future knowledge, contributing to building qualitative capabilities that keep pace with the changing times.

The meeting emphasised the importance of exchanging expertise and expanding training horizons within the framework of international partnerships.

The meeting also reviewed the most prominent successful experiences in the field of preparing young leaders, and discussed the possibility of organising knowledge exchange programmes between SCC and training and educational institutions in Armenia, to enhance the culture of leadership excellence and keep pace with the requirements of sustainable development.

Al Nuaimi affirmed the Council's commitment to expanding its international partnerships with specialised institutions in leadership development. He noted that this collaboration reflects the Emirate of Sharjah's commitment to investing in human capital and enhancing its capabilities to enable it to effectively confront future challenges. He also praised the Armenian Leadership School's advanced expertise in this field.