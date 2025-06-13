Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit to begin on June 17

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has announced the theme for the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2025, themed “Future Cities: Rethinking Infrastructure for Better Lifestyles”.

The summit will take place on 17–18 June at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, focusing on integrated, human-centric infrastructure to enhance liveability, sustainability and economic resilience.

Poised to become the region’s leading infrastructure platform, ADIS will bring together policymakers, C-level executives and industry leaders to explore global trends, innovations and technologies shaping future urban lifestyles. Key sectors include construction, healthcare, mobility, energy and urban design, with discussions on smart cities, modular infrastructure, wellness-oriented planning, and future-ready investment and regulatory frameworks.

With more than 2,000 expected attendees, over 70 confirmed speakers and more than 25 exhibitors, ADIS will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainable infrastructure.

The speaker line-up includes senior officials such as Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT); Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development; Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of ADPIC; Dr Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Under-Secretary of DMT; Badr Al Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO); Abdulla Al Blooshi, Executive Director – Planning and Infrastructure Sector at DMT; Adel Al Nuaimi, Executive Director – Capital Projects Contractual Affairs Sector at ADPIC; and Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director – Capital Projects Finance Affairs at ADPIC.

Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid said, “ADIS comes at a pivotal time when infrastructure must evolve to meet changing expectations. In Abu Dhabi, infrastructure is a key enabler of well-being, innovation and opportunity. This summit is a platform to share insights, build strategies and shape a future where infrastructure improves quality of life.”

ADIS will host experts from real estate, design, aviation, healthcare, urban planning, AI and emerging tech, offering cross-sector perspectives on more inclusive, resilient cities. Speakers include Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate; Adel Abdulla Albreiki, CEO of Aldar Projects; Dr Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral; Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding; Mounir Haidar, Managing Partner of LEAD Development; Paul O’Brien, Chief Development Officer at Modon; Omar Alsebeyi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Freight; and Moustafa Fahour, COO of Plenary Middle East.

Bill O'Regan, Group CEO of Modon, said, “Modon’s vision for intelligent, connected living depends on world-class infrastructure. ADIS offers a vital platform for new partnerships and dialogue to shape sustainable, vibrant cities.”

Senior representatives from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Archer Aviation, Masdar, SAVI Cluster at ADIO, LWK + Partners, MERED, the Turkish Contractors Association and Honeywell will join the summit. International speakers from the United Kingdom, Singapore, China, India and Türkiye will share global best practices and explore partnerships supporting Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure agenda.

Adel Abdulla Albreiki of Aldar Projects said, “Reimagining infrastructure as a catalyst for well-being and long-term resilience is key to shaping future cities. ADIS is an important platform to explore how integrated, human-centric infrastructure can unlock more liveable environments. Aldar is proud to partner with ADPIC on this initiative.”

ADIS will also serve as a launchpad for new partnerships, investment agreements and policy announcements. It will highlight Abu Dhabi’s development agenda and investment pipeline, aligned with the Emirate’s long-term vision for innovation, transparency and social well-being.

By convening government, semi-government, private sector, academia and international organisations, the summit aims to foster collaboration and innovation across the infrastructure ecosystem—reinforcing ADPIC’s commitment to delivering infrastructure that drives national progress and community benefit.