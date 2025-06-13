RTA achieves 55% green conversion of staff-use vehicles

DUBAI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has successfully converted 55% of its staff-use vehicle fleet into environmentally friendly models, with 260 now operating as eco-friendly vehicles. This achievement positions RTA at the forefront of sustainable mobility and underscores its commitment to environmental stewardship and enhancing the efficiency of transport services across the Emirate.

These results reflect RTA’s strong commitment to implementing the directives of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, which call on government entities in the Emirate to increase the share of hybrid and environmentally friendly vehicles in their fleets. As a result, RTA has surpassed the 2030 target, which was set at 30%.

Commenting on the achievement, Fatima Al Mandoos, Director of Administrative Services at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector of RTA, said: “Through this initiative, RTA reaffirms its strategic commitment to reducing carbon emissions and advancing environmental sustainability, in line with the broader vision of Dubai and the UAE to transition towards a green economy. This step highlights RTA’s dedication to supporting efforts to develop a sustainable transport sector and promote the adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles across public and private fleets in the Emirate, thereby contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Al Mandoos added: “This transition supports RTA’s efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, guided by three key pillars: public transport, RTA-owned buildings and facilities, and waste management. The Authority continues to implement a range of measures to improve transparency and efficiency in fleet management, including the upgrade of vehicle tracking systems and the adoption of advanced technologies for the maintenance and operation of hybrid vehicles.”

She concluded: “RTA has developed a long-term plan to support the transition to environmentally friendly vehicles through to 2030, contributing to improved air quality and reinforcing Dubai’s vision of becoming a sustainable city. RTA also encourages its employees to adopt hybrid vehicles and actively raises awareness about the importance of minimising environmental impact; in addition to organizing training sessions to educate staff on the efficient operation of hybrid vehicles and best practices for conserving energy.”