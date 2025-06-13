ADPHC provides seasonal influenza vaccine to nearly 300,000 residents

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has vaccinated nearly 300,000 people across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Region, and Al Dhafra with the seasonal flu vaccine as part of its 2024–2025 campaign, a 45 percent increase compared to last season.

This significant uptake reflects ADPHC’s proactive, prevention-led approach to community health and highlights the vital role of community-wide immunity in protecting residents from seasonal influenza.

As part of its proactive strategy to enhance vaccine accessibility, ADPHC expanded its outreach efforts, particularly focusing on high-risk groups, including healthcare workers, community members aged 65 and above, pregnant women, individuals with chronic conditions, and children under the age of five.

The campaign extended vaccine availability to all individuals aged six months and above, ensuring broad community protection against seasonal influenza.

Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC, said, “At Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), we remain committed to empowering our community to lead longer, healthier lives through a wide range of proactive initiatives, including vaccination campaigns, awareness programmes and regular screenings, and more. The success of this year’s campaign, which vaccinated nearly 300,000 individuals, demonstrates the community’s growing awareness regarding the importance of vaccination. It reflects our unwavering dedication to working alongside our partners in enhancing the accessibility of these essential vaccines. By prioritising vaccination as a cornerstone of preventive care, we continue to reduce the burden of seasonal influenza and contribute to building a healthier, more resilient community.”

The success of the 2024-2025 campaign was driven by ADPHC’s strategic collaborations with healthcare facilities and providers, enabling vaccine administration across both traditional and non-traditional settings. Majalis gatherings in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Region, and Al Dhafra served as pivotal vaccination sites, fostering direct community engagement. Also major malls throughout Abu Dhabi provided convenient access points for residents, while dedicated outreach initiatives were launched to support diverse communities through vaccination drives conducted at cultural centres and embassies.

The campaign further extended to various government entities, ensuring essential workers and public sector employees had access to vaccination services at their workplaces. This strategic approach aligns with the centre’s ongoing efforts to enhance public health awareness and foster a culture of wellbeing across the emirate.