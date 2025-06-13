At least 78 killed, 329 injured in Israeli strikes, say Iranian media

TEHRAN, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Israeli strikes in Iran have killed at least 78 people and injured 329, according to Iranian media.

Fars News Agency said the exact death toll will be announced later by official authorities.

Iran announced that Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and other military and civilian figures have been killed in Israeli strikes in Tehran on Friday.

In a related development, the Iranian Mehr News Agency reported this afternoon that several loud blasts were heard in the cities of Kermanshah and Hamadan, western Iran, near the Nojeh Air Base.

Meantime, the Iranian mission at the United Nations has called for an urgent Security Council meeting after Israel conducted airstrikes on some Iranian nuclear sites and civilian areas early on Friday.

According to state-run news agency (IRNA), Iran - in a letter to the UNSC - also called for an UNSC emergency meeting to condemn Israel's attack on nuclear facilities and civilian areas.

Iran’s mission also denounced the Israeli attack as a clear violation of the UN Charter, warning that its dangerous consequences jeopardise regional and international peace and security.