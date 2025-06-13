Abdullah bin Zayed condemns Israeli military targeting of Iran during phone call with Araghchi

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned the Israeli military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran during a phone call today with Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The UAE top diplomat emphasised during the call that diplomacy and dialogue, respect for the sovereignty of states, and adherence to the rules and principles of international law are the foundation for resolving all crises.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also stressed the need to exercise the utmost restraint and avoid any expansion of the conflict that could threaten the security and stability of the region, as well as regional and international peace and security.