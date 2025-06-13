Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments with FMs of Qatar, Oman, France, United Kingdom

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone conversations today with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar; Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman; Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the friendly Republic of France; and David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the friendly United Kingdom.

The discussions focused on the latest developments in the region following the Israeli military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The UAE top diplomat and the esteemed ministers addressed the implications of these developments on regional security and stability, as well as on international peace and security.

They also explored ways to strengthen efforts to de-escalate tensions and to adopt diplomatic solutions and dialogue to resolve crises.