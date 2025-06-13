Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, to discuss developments in the region following the Israeli military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two top diplomats discussed ways to de-escalate tensions and avoid the expansion of conflict in the region.

They also emphasised the importance of supporting diplomatic solutions and dialogue to resolve crises, in a manner that contributes to preserving regional security and stability.