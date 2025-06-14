UAE, Czech Republic enhance cooperation during GLOBSEC 2025

PRAGUE, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) – Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, held a working visit to the Czech Republic on the margins of the UAE’s participation in the 20th edition of the GLOBSEC Forum.

The visit reflected the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and the Czech Republic and underscored a shared commitment to expanding cooperation across priority sectors, including healthcare, education, innovation, energy, and development.

During the visit, Al Hashimy met with senior Czech officials, including Jan Lipavský, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Vlastimil Válek, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health. Discussions focused on advancing bilateral initiatives, strengthening multilateral collaboration, and exploring opportunities for joint engagement with African partner countries.

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of a Joint Partnership Statement on trilateral development cooperation in the healthcare sector, aimed at enhancing capacity-building and the exchange of expertise in African nations.

She also participated in a high-level dialogue session titled “GLOBSEC Chat – Strengthening Ties: EU–UAE Relations in a Changing Global Landscape,” organised in cooperation with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. The session explored prospects for deeper UAE–EU collaboration in areas such as trade, technology, climate action, and regional stability.

The visit reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening ties with Central and Eastern European partners and advancing international cooperation grounded in shared values and mutual interests.