Muhidin Abubaker becomes first Somalian champion in history of UAE Warriors

ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Middle East’s premier mixed martial arts promotion staged another thrilling double-header over two nights of non-stop action, culminating in history being made as Muhidin Abubaker became the first Somalian champion in the history of mixed martial arts, and UFC veteran Tanner Boser returned to the Octagon in devastating form to pick up his latest TKO finish.

Muhidin Abubakar defeated Victor Nunes to take interim bantamweight championship in the UAE Warriors 60 at the Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi.

After five rounds of back-and-forth action which took place mostly on the canvas, Muhidin Abubaker (10-1) bagged the interim flyweight title to set-up a mouthwatering unification bout with Brazil’s incumbent Iago Ribeiro (13-3). His opponent at the Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi, Victor ‘Sombra’ Nunes (11-6) had no answer to the top control and fluid leg-wrapping of the London-based karateka, whose ground-work is beginning to mark him as a massive talent on the global stage.

The evening, witnessed 12 intense fights with the participation of 24 male and female fighters from 17 countries representing different continents of the world, was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan, President of the Asian Chess Federation and Chairman of the Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club; and Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation (JJIF) and Chairman of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Palms Sports, event organiser.

Fouad Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Palms Sports and President of UAE Warriors MMA Championship, crowned the winners.

MMA fans in the Middle East now look to another double-header next month for UAE Warriors 61 and 62 on the 23rd and 24th of July where an unprecedented slew of belts will be up for grabs.