At least 10 dead, several people missing after heavy rains flood in Texas

WASHINGTON, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) – At least 10 people were killed and several remain missing in flooding that swept vehicles off the road and led to dozens of high-water rescues, authorities in San Antonio, Texas, said.

The San Antonio area experienced "widespread flash flooding" following storms Wednesday into Thursday, with flooding still a concern, city officials said.

Several fatalities were reported in northeast San Antonio in the Loop 410 area near Salado Creek, where 15 vehicles were swept off the road, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

“Our hearts are with the families of those we’ve lost to this week’s flash floods and the families who continue searching for their loved ones,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. “I want to personally thank our San Antonio first responders and their families for their sacrifices toward the recovery efforts."

San Antonio Fire Department was searching for at least four additional victims. City officials reported the death toll had reached 10 fatalities by Friday afternoon.

City officials said first responders had conducted over 70 water rescues and 16 high water investigations since the flooding began.