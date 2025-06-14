WHO marks World Blood Donor Day

GENEVA, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) – The world celebrated today the World Blood Donor Day, a global tribute to the millions of voluntary, unpaid blood donors who give others a second chance at life. Their generosity saves lives, strengthens communities and embodies the spirit of solidarity. It’s a day to say thank you, but also to spotlight the ongoing, urgent need for safe, regular blood donations.

WHO says a single donation can help save up to three lives. Every blood donation is a gift of hope. It can mean the difference between life and death for patients in need of transfusions. Blood donation is a collective effort and a powerful act of solidarity. By coming together as a community of donors, we ensure a steady and safe blood supply for all who need it.

This year, WHO honours hope, the kind for those give with every drop of blood. Because millions of patients around the world rely on blood transfusions every year, hope flows through every donation.

WHO stresses that access to safe blood and blood product is essential for universal health coverage and a key component of effective health systems.

Marking the Day, which falls on 14 June, the Geneva-based organisation calls on governments and partners to invest in strong national blood programmes to ensure universal access to safe blood transfusions.

WHO explains that this year’s campaign aims to raise public awareness about the critical need for blood and plasma donations and the impact they have on patients' lives; encourage both new and existing donors to give blood regularly, helping to ensure a stable and sufficient blood supply; highlight the positive impact of blood donors on the health and well-being of others and promote the values of solidarity, compassion, and community through blood donation; and mobilise support from governments and development partners to invest in and sustain national blood programs to achieve universal access to safe blood transfusion worldwide.