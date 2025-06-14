UAE President holds phone calls with French President, Italian Prime Minister to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held separate telephone conversations with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, during which they discussed strategic relations and ways to strengthen them across various fields in support of shared interests.

During the calls, His Highness also exchanged views with the French President and Italian Prime Minister on developments in the Middle East following the Israeli military operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran. They underscored the need for maximum restraint and for intensifying efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means that preserve the region’s security and stability.