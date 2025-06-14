China steps up preparations for Typhoon Wutip

BEIJING, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Multiple Chinese authorities convened on Saturday to put in place precautionary measures against Typhoon Wutip, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the southern parts of the country.

The first typhoon of the year made its first landfall on Friday evening in Dongfang City in south China's island province of Hainan. It then made a second landfall around noon on Saturday in Leizhou City, Guangdong Province, located just north of Hainan, China's state news agency (Xinhua) reported.

According to the office of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, Typhoon Wutip is expected to trigger sustained, widespread and intense winds and rainfall, significantly increasing the risk of disasters. It urged relevant departments and local governments to remain on high alert.

The office has dispatched three working teams to Hainan, Guangdong and Guangxi to guide disaster prevention efforts. Additionally, over 3,000 personnel from local firefighting units have been deployed to the frontlines.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has mobilised emergency rescue forces and aircraft in preparation for potential disasters.

Due to heavy rainfall caused by the typhoon, the Ministry of Water Resources has activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Zhejiang Province on China's eastern coast. The ministry has also urged local authorities to closely monitor weather changes and utilize water conservancy infrastructure to safeguard lives and property.

