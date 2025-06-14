Egypt postpones opening of Grand Egyptian Museum to last quarter of 2025

CAIRO, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) – Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Saturday that Egypt would postpone the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), set for 3 July, to the last quarter of 2025 due to the deteriorating security situation in the region, according to Ahram Online.

Situated near the Giza Pyramids, the Grand Egyptian Museum is a monumental architectural and cultural project, including the full collection of King Tutankhamun displayed together for the first time in history.

Once officially inaugurated, GEM is expected to become one of the most significant cultural destinations in the world, symbolizing both the legacy of ancient Egypt and the ambition of modern-day Egypt.