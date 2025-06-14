US natural gas storage capacity increased in 2024

WASHINGTON, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) – Underground working natural gas storage capacity in the Lower 48 states increased in 2024 according to the latest data. US Energy Information Administration (EIA) calculates natural gas storage capacity in two ways: demonstrated peak capacity and working gas design capacity. Both increased in 2024. Underground natural gas storage provides a source of energy when demand increases, balancing US energy needs.

EIA's Monthly Underground Natural Gas Storage Report showed that in 2024, demonstrated peak capacity rose 1.7%, or 70 billion cubic feet (Bcf), to 4,277 Bcf, while working gas design capacity increased slightly by 0.1%, or 3 Bcf.

Total US working gas design capacity increased slightly in 2024. Working gas design capacity increased 7 Bcf in the Mountain region, offsetting declines elsewhere in the Lower 48 states. In the South Central region, working gas design capacity declined slightly in 2024 primarily due to base gas adjustments in the region.

The East region also saw a decline primarily due to base gas adjustments (of 5 Bcf), which reduced the amount of capacity available for working gas storage. The increases in base gas—coupled with no changes in total design capacity—had the effect of reducing working gas capacity at these facilities.