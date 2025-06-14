Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends wedding reception at Majlis Al Shiwayb

AL AIN, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, has attended a wedding reception held in celebration of the marriages of Hammad Salem Hammad Al Ketbi and Hamdan Ali Mayouf Al Ketbi to the daughters of Salem Ali Salim Al Ketbi, and the marriages of Sultan Ali Sultan bin Hashil Al Ketbi to the daughter of Saeed Al Marri Al Shehhi; Badr Sarhan Balhumaidi Al Kaabi to the daughter of Ali Helal Obaid Al Kaabi and Rashid Mohammed Rashid bin Hashil Al Ketbi to the daughter of Ali Musabbah bin Sari Al Ketbi.

He congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Majlis Al Shiwayb in Al Ain Region, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.

