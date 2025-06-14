Sultan bin Ahmed attends University of Sharjah medical graduation

SHARJAH, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended the graduation ceremony for students of the Colleges of Medicine and Health Sciences on Saturday. The event took place at University City Hall in Sharjah.

The graduation ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem, followed by recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Dr Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he expressed deep gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi for his generous patronage and for honouring the event with his presence.

H.H. also extended his congratulations to the graduates, celebrating the addition of a new group of qualified medical professionals to the healthcare field.

In his address at the graduation ceremony, Dr Agamy highlighted the University of Sharjah’s notable achievements in the medical field, both academically and scientifically. He emphasised the university’s vital role in advancing community health and healthcare education.

Agamy noted that under the vision and direction of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and Founder of the University, the Integrated Healthcare Complex was established in 2004. Designed to reflect the real-world healthcare environment, the complex brings together the Colleges of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, and Health Sciences, along with advanced research and training centres.

He stressed that this is more than just an academic facility—it is a comprehensive learning ecosystem that promotes interdisciplinary collaboration and prepares a unified, skilled healthcare team capable of delivering holistic care across all levels and circumstances.

The Chancellor of the University of Sharjah announced that since the establishment of the Integrated Healthcare Complex, the university has graduated over 4,500 doctors, dentists, and pharmacists. These graduates are now serving in healthcare systems across the UAE, the wider region, and around the world, contributing as skilled and qualified professionals in various medical fields.

Dr Agamy emphasised that the true worth of a doctor, dentist, or pharmacist goes beyond scientific knowledge and clinical expertise. It lies in their ability to uphold human dignity during a patient’s most vulnerable moments. In the treatment room, where patients are exposed both physically and emotionally, healthcare professionals are called upon to not only treat but to comfort—to ease pain, instill hope, protect privacy, uphold confidentiality, and act with precision and compassion.

He underscored the importance of teamwork in delivering effective care, noting that successful treatment depends on the seamless collaboration of doctors, pharmacists, nurses, physical therapists, and other specialists.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony for the College of Health Sciences, the Chancellor highlighted the vital role health sciences professionals play in improving lives and safeguarding public well-being. Addressing graduates from all specialisations, he stated that fields such as health administration, environmental health, nursing, medical laboratories, diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, therapeutic nutrition, and others form the backbone of any successful healthcare system.

Dr Agamy emphasised that the excellence often attributed to international healthcare systems is not solely due to advanced technology or individual expertise, but rather to the seamless integration of roles, a collaborative work environment, and strong coordination among all elements of the system. Addressing the graduates, he highlighted the vital role they will play within multidisciplinary healthcare teams, stating, “You are one of the most critical components of this integration. You are the backbone and lifeblood of the healthcare system.”

He stressed that this conscious collaboration among professionals is what will elevate the UAE’s healthcare system above others. True societal progress, he said, is only possible through the scientific, professional, and ethical preparation of human resources—then empowering them to actively contribute to the development of their institutions and the broader health and social infrastructure.

Dr Agamy expressed great confidence in the graduates, calling them ambassadors of a forward-looking vision and future leaders of meaningful change. “You have chosen a noble path—one rooted in humanitarian service and community care. Your work touches the very essence of human life, dignity, and well-being,” he said. He concluded by affirming the University of Sharjah’s pride in producing graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills, and experience to make a powerful and positive impact on healthcare systems, both in the UAE and around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi presented graduation certificates to 453 students from the University of Sharjah’s medical colleges. The graduates included 189 from the College of Medicine, 150 from the College of Pharmacy, 114 from the College of Dentistry, and 423 from the College of Health Sciences. H.H. congratulated the graduates and offered prayers for their continued success in their professional journeys and careers.

On behalf of the graduates, Ahmed Khalifa bin Ghalita from the medical colleges and Ali Nabil from the College of Health Sciences delivered speeches expressing their heartfelt gratitude to the President of the University of Sharjah, for his continued support and patronage of the university and its students. They also thanked His Highness for attending and honouring the graduation ceremony with his presence.

In his speech, Bin Ghalita expressed deep pride and gratitude for the unwavering support of His Highness, the President of the University of Sharjah. He said, “We draw inspiration from Your Highness in understanding the true meaning of leadership and strength of will. We admire your excellence and creativity in guiding us, following in the footsteps of our founding father, and leading us with confidence toward global distinction and leadership. Your words of encouragement and supportive messages bring us immense joy—more than you may ever know. You are our source of inspiration and a role model we deeply respect. Thank you for your care, your unwavering support, and for honoring us with your presence today.”

Graduate Ali Nabil expressed his joy—and that of his fellow classmates—at reaching the milestone of graduation after years of dedication, learning, and hard work. He said, “From the moment we were accepted into the University of Sharjah, we came together from all corners of the world, united under the university’s embrace, sharing knowledge, experiences, and the richness of diverse cultures and civilisations. And today, we stand together with pride to say: We are the graduates of the University of Sharjah. We are here.”

The graduates extended their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to their professors and parents for their invaluable support and dedication, which played a crucial role in the success of their educational journey. They acknowledged the guidance that helped them pursue a noble path in service to humanity. The graduates also offered warm congratulations to their fellow classmates, both male and female, on reaching this proud milestone.

During the graduation ceremony, the graduates solemnly took the oath of medical and healthcare professionals in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, pledging to carry out their duties with dedication, integrity, and loyalty.



