Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority launches 'Safety Patrol' to promote preventive awareness

ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has launched the Safety Patrol for industrial, commercial, and residential facilities across the emirate to enhance preventive safety awareness and the readiness of individuals and institutions to deal with emergencies, in line with the UAE's Year of Community.

The Safety Patrol conducts field visits to facilities throughout Abu Dhabi to promote safety awareness, assess site readiness and provide preventive guidance. The initiative also delivers training sessions that enhance both individual and institutional efficiency in applying safety requirements.

As part of its efforts to encourage compliance, the Safety Patrol awards safety certificates to facilities that meet prevention standards and issues observation cards for informal notices. The initiative also includes a safety voucher, offering discounts on safety equipment.

The patrol offers an effective model that combines public awareness with preventive action, supporting Abu Dhabi Government’s commitment to enhancing social resilience and safety, and protecting lives, property, and quality of life for all.