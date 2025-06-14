Saudi Crown Prince discusses regional escalation with Turkish President

JEDDAH, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, received a phone call today from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the call, they reviewed developments in the region following the Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, which disrupted the ongoing dialogue to resolve the crisis, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The two sides emphasised the need to exert every effort to de-escalate tensions and exercise restraint, as well as the importance of returning to dialogue and resolving all disputes through diplomatic means.

