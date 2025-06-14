UAE leads Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Grappling World Tour as Khaled Al Shehhi clinches gold

ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Grappling World Tour concluded today at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, featuring hundreds of athletes from over 50 countries. The event was organized by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Federation.

Elite competitors in grappling and ground fighting competed fiercely, with the UAE topping the overall standings with 31,000 points, followed by Brazil with 30,600 points, and Russia in third with 19,000 points—highlighting the impressive progress of Emirati athletes.

Emirati champion Khaled Al Shehhi claimed the gold medal in the professional division after a series of decisive matches, showcasing his physical prowess, technical skill, and tactical intelligence on the mat. Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of AJP, attended the finals and presented the awards.

Khaled Al Shehhi commented: “This achievement is the culmination of years of relentless effort and the immense support from our wise leadership. Winning such a prestigious title here in Abu Dhabi is beyond words. The competition was tough, with opponents from diverse grappling schools, but my determination and readiness were decisive. This gold is a significant milestone in my career, and I look forward to achieving more on the global stage.”

Pouya Rahmani, a standout in the heavyweight grappling division, also earned gold after a string of impressive performances through the elimination and final rounds. He said: “Competing in AJP events always feels special. It’s organized at a world-class level and attracts the strongest competitors. I sensed I was performing in front of an audience that truly values this sport, which gave me a crucial motivational boost. The organization was flawless, the referees top-tier, and the conditions perfect for delivering my best. I thank the organizers for this remarkable event and look forward to returning to Abu Dhabi for future championships.”

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Grappling World Tour is a cornerstone of the annual AJP calendar and further cements Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global hub for combat sports and a premier destination for major international championships.

