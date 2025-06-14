Jordan's King, Turkish, Cypriot Presidents discuss regional de-escalation

AMMAN, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, during separate phone calls with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, on Saturday, discussed ways to de-escalate the ongoing regional tensions.

According to a royal court statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, the King said the current situation requires a collective effort to de-escalate it, warning of the dangers of continued Israeli attacks on Iran.

The King reiterated that Jordan will not be a battleground for any conflict and will not allow its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens to be threatened.

The phone calls also covered the importance of maintaining coordination between Jordan and the two countries to support efforts to restore security and stability in the region.