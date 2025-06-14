Qatar's Emir, Iranian President discuss regional, international developments in phone call

DOHA, 14th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, have discussed the ongoing regional and international developments, according to the Qatar News Agency.

This came during a phone call on Saturday, where th Emir reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation and deep denunciation of the Israeli attack that targeted the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, considering it a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the rules and principles of international law.

He stressed the need to de-escalate all forms of tension and to reach diplomatic solutions that would achieve lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.