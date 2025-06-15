BRIDGE report issues unprecedented global call to confront media’s trust, ethics crisis

NEW YORK, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The BRIDGE Alliance has released its first Connecting Conversations report, drawing on findings from a high-level BRIDGE Roadshow roundtable hosted in New York by the UAE’s National Media Office (NMO).

The report, titled “Connecting Conversations New York City: Redefining The Future Of Global Media”, paints a striking picture of a media ecosystem in flux—caught between innovation and instability, influence and accountability, urgency and uncertainty.

The roundtable brought together cross-sector leaders from journalism, tech, academia, entertainment, and public affairs. Discussions were structured around six urgent themes, each revealing the deep disruption underway in how media is produced, consumed, and trusted.

The report opens with “Virality Versus Veracity,” exploring how algorithm-driven virality now outpaces editorial accuracy, with many participants warning of the systemic consequences this poses for public trust.

A related theme, “Confronting AI’s Impact on Journalism,” examines the growing dominance of generative AI tools in the newsroom—and the corresponding need for ethical guardrails, transparency, and responsible use.

Other chapters focus on the erosion of public confidence in media institutions. In “Media, Education and Public Trust in a Post-Truth World,” leaders called for bold reforms in both journalism education and public media literacy. The roundtable also addressed the economic and emotional toll on audiences in “Overwhelmed and Losing Faith,” urging the need to rebuild trust amid information overload.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, said, “We must start speaking the same language. To connect on the same path forward. To bridge any gaps in knowledge and understanding. And to come together to implement change."

He added, “Through BRIDGE, we aim to revolutionise global media through pioneering collaboration, cutting-edge innovation, and a steadfast commitment to create a more inclusive global media ecosystem.”

One of the most resonant themes came in “Trusting News in an Influencer-Driven World,” where participants debated the blurred lines between entertainment and information. From social media creators to AI avatars, the future of “who informs the public” is shifting—and with it, the very foundations of journalistic credibility.

The roundtable in New York is the first in the BRIDGE Roadshow global series that continues with roundtables in London (June), Shanghai (August), and Osaka (September), culminating at the BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December. Insights from these global dialogues will directly inform the BRIDGE Summit’s multi-zone programme and policy priorities—shaping an ambitious, action-oriented vision for the future of global media. Registrations for the BRIDGE Summit 2025 are now open.