Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on court fees

SHARJAH, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has approved the draft law regulating court fees in the emirate. The decision was made during its sixteenth session, held at the SCC headquarters as part of the second ordinary term of the eleventh legislative chapter.

The session began with the approval of the minutes from the fifteenth session, followed by discussions on the draft law and the accompanying report submitted by the Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints Committee, based on detailed studies and specialised meetings.

In attendance were Sheikh Faisal bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Judicial Council in Sharjah; Dr Issa Saif bin Handal, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah; Aisha Mohammed Hazeem Al Suwaidi, Director of Legislation; and Houria Mohammed Al Khayal, Director of Government Legal Services at the same department.

Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the SCC, noted that the draft law was referred to the council on 15th May by the Executive Council's General Secretariat. In line with Article 71 of the SCC’s internal regulations, it was assigned to the legal committee for study and input.

Al Jarwan explained that each article of the draft law would be reviewed individually, with comments considered and amendments applied where necessary, guided by a comparative table.

Addressing the council, Dr Issa Saif bin Handal praised the council’s engagement and underlined the law’s role in supporting Sharjah’s integrated judicial system. He stated that the draft complements the Judicial Authority Law, which came into effect on 1st June, establishing an independent judicial authority alongside the emirate’s existing executive and legislative bodies. This aligns with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to safeguard judicial independence and uphold the rule of law.

Dr Handal added that the law regulates court fee structures, covering collection procedures, exemptions and financial mechanisms. It aims to balance judicial efficiency with social and economic considerations, ensuring access to high-quality services.

Mohammed Saleh Al Ali, member of the committee, presented the report, which reviewed the legal provisions, assessed financial implications and affirmed the law’s alignment with existing legislation. The report confirmed that the law would enhance transparency, streamline financial procedures and reinforce the relationship between litigants and the judiciary.

Mohammed Ali Jaber Al Hammadi, Chairman of the committee, provided clarifications on the proposed amendments intended to enhance the draft law.

Council members engaged in a detailed discussion, offering observations and suggestions on legal and procedural issues. Topics included linking fees to case types, developing efficient collection tools and ensuring mechanisms that minimise the burden on litigants.

The council reviewed and approved the law’s provisions covering all types of claims, documentation fees, electronic payment systems, and exemptions and refunds.

At the close of the session, Al Jarwan announced that the next and final session of the term will be held on Thursday, 19th June 2025. The council will review its recommendations on the Sharjah International Airport Authority and discuss the dissolution decree for the current session.