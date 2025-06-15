Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Special Envoy of Prime Minister of Bangladesh

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received in his Majlis in Abu Dhabi Lutfey Siddiqi, Special Envoy to the Chief Adviser (Prime Minister) of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, who is visiting the UAE as part of ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral engagement between the two friendly nations.

At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the Bangladeshi envoy, praising the deep and strategic relations that unite the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh—ties originally laid down by the the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He affirmed that these solid relations continue to grow and flourish under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who champions a vision rooted in openness, constructive cooperation, mutual respect, and the advancement of shared interests.

He noted that bilateral relations today are witnessing remarkable progress across various sectors, reflecting a mutual desire to elevate the partnership to broader and more impactful levels.

For his part, Lutfey Siddiqi expressed his sincere appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for the warm welcome, commending the UAE’s prominent role in supporting sustainable development both regionally and globally, as well as its steadfast commitment to the values of coexistence, moderation, and cultural openness.

The Special Envoy emphasised that Bangladesh attaches great importance to strengthening its ties with the United Arab Emirates, noting that his visit aims to further expand and develop practical cooperation in ways that benefit both peoples. He added that the relationship between the two countries represents a model of international cooperation grounded in shared values and mutual understanding.

The meeting concluded with both sides affirming the importance of continued coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest, and the need to explore new avenues for strategic collaboration—aligned with their shared vision for a future of peace, stability, and regional and global prosperity.