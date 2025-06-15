MBRCGI launches Arabic version of Systemic Design Toolkit

DUBAI, 15th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) partnered with the Design Council in the United Kingdom to develop an Arabic version of the Council's recently introduced Systemic Design Toolkit.

The resource comprises 11 tools that span the stages of systemic design, as outlined in the Systemic Design Framework, supporting the adoption of a holistic approach. This enables individuals and governments to develop more comprehensive and sustainable solutions to complex global challenges.

The initiative aims to promote structured, systemic approaches and encourage the use of creative and practical solutions to urgent and complex global issues such as the climate and biodiversity crises, urban development, and public services delivery. This will be achieved through adaptable yet structured practices that ensure effective implementation, measurable impact, and long-term value from forward-thinking efforts.

The Systemic Design Toolkit is built around six core themes that shape its overall Framework, including “Orientation and Vision Setting”, focused on defining strategic direction and future goals; “Explore”, which involves understanding current systems and analysing root causes; “Reframe”, which encourages viewing challenges from new perspectives; “Create”, for developing, testing and implementing innovative solutions; “Catalyse”, which supports community engagement through compelling narratives; and “Continue”, aimed at sustaining and expanding the impact of implemented solutions.

Abeer Tahlak, Director of Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre For Government Innovation, reaffirmed the UAE government's commitment to developing tools and models that empower individuals, communities, and institutions to generate holistic and sustainable ideas. This initiative aligns with the We the UAE 2031 vision, which aims to develop an environment that supports innovation, encourages individual potential, and strengthens the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation.

Tahlak said that the development of the Arabic version of the Systemic Design Toolkit, in partnership with the Design Council, reflects MBRCGI’s continued efforts to offer practical resources, monitor global trends, adopt forward-thinking initiatives, and enhance international collaboration. She pointed out that MBRCGI serves as a unique platform for introducing modern technologies and original methodologies that support a culture of innovation, improve work models, and positively impact community life and the future.

Minnie Moll, CEO of the Design Council, said, “Design Council is delighted to have worked with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation to translate our Systemic Design Toolkit into Arabic, meaning that thousands of Arabic-speaking designers and innovators can access this important resource and, as a result, adopt the systemic tools needed to address the climate emergency.”

The Toolkit’s 11 tools support the ideation and development stages of creative ventures. These include Design for Planet solutions, which offer a framework for embracing a sustainable design mindset; Team Roles, which help clarify responsibilities and enhance collaboration; and Future Vision, which guides teams in defining strategic long-term goals.

Additional tools include Stakeholder Ecosystem for analysing influence and engagement; Root Cause Analysis to identify underlying issues; Different Perspectives to reframe problems creatively; and Deep Reflection to encourage critical thinking.

The tools also feature Portfolio of Ideas for developing actionable solutions; Unintended Consequences to anticipate unexpected impacts; Radical New Narratives to drive change and promote a culture open to innovation; and Regenerative Business Canvas, which focuses on sustainable business models that deliver lasting value.

The Arabic version of the Systemic Design Toolkit will be available on the Ibtekr online platform, under MBRCGI. This marks a significant step in advancing innovation efforts across the UAE and the wider region, thus promoting a culture of creative thinking within governments and communities, and addressing global challenges through practical, future-focused solutions.

Founded in 1944, the Design Council is the UK’s national champion of design. Its mission is to improve lives through design, with a vision for creating a regenerative world by fostering innovation, shaping policy and enabling a thriving design environment.