Sultan bin Ahmed attends Sharjah University 2025 graduation

SHARJAH, 15th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, attended the Spring 2025 graduation ceremony on Sunday morning.

Held at the University City Hall, the event celebrated the achievements of 284 undergraduate students.

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem and a recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by a speech from Professor Issam El-Din Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah.

Ajami expressed pride in the graduates, extending gratitude to their families and faculty members for their support and dedication. He also thanked Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed for his unwavering support of the university and its mission to provide a pioneering educational environment that blends tradition with modernity.

Ajami highlighted the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who founded the university on firm academic foundations. He noted that the university now houses the largest number of colleges and specialisations in the country, and brings together students from over 95 nationalities, enriching the academic and cultural environment.

He praised the distinct academic paths of each college and their active contributions to community service and development. Ajami emphasised the university’s role in preserving national values, managing institutions and strategies, advancing knowledge in law and social justice, and keeping pace with digital and scientific revolutions.

Ajami addressed the graduates with pride, affirming the university’s commitment to equipping them with critical thinking and innovation skills. He said they are ready to become agents of change, contributing to the growth of their nations and communities. He called on them to embrace collaboration, lifelong learning, social responsibility and creativity, and to launch projects or research that offer real value to society.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Saleh Mohammed Al Jasmi from the College of Law expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for founding the university and guiding its journey to success. “You are a distinguished example of a leader who has dedicated his intellect, heart, and time to building a civilisation rooted in knowledge, culture, and justice,” he said.

In his address, Saleh Mohammed Al Jasmi spoke of the deep connection between the students and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, praising his unwavering support and consistent presence throughout their academic journey. He noted that, despite numerous responsibilities, Sheikh Sultan took the time to share in their moments of joy, celebrate their achievements, and send personal messages of congratulations, reaffirming to students that they were always under his care and never alone.

He thanked Sheikh Sultan for his presence, vision, and the confidence he instilled in the graduates—confidence that helped shape a society proud of its roots. He concluded by expressing the graduates’ lasting gratitude and heartfelt prayers.

Al Jasmi addressed the graduates’ families, describing them as the true homeland before students even understood what that meant — a source of strength in times of doubt and light in times of darkness. He said their pride in this day is greater than the certificates themselves, adding: “To the mothers who carried the weight of life with love, and to the fathers whose labour became a bridge to our future, we say thank you, until thanks reach their highest meaning. What you planted has indeed blossomed.”

Speaking directly to his fellow graduates, Al Jasmi recalled the most memorable moments of university life — from parking struggles and lecture halls to exam papers and early mornings. “Today, we stand at the threshold of a new chapter,” he said. “In our hands we carry certificates, in our hearts countless stories, and in our eyes tears that refuse to fall out of respect for the moment and the beauty of the memory. We remember how our laughter slipped through the classroom doors, racing alongside the footsteps of teachers who believed in us.”

In his closing words, Al Jasmi paid tribute to the faculty members, “We tip our hats to you, our respected professors. You are the true meaning behind every success. You were patient, supportive, and wove our dreams with care. You’ve left lasting marks on our hearts, a part of our memory that we will carry through life — wherever we go and whatever we achieve.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi conferred degrees upon the graduates from all undergraduate programmes across the faculties of Sharia and Islamic Studies, Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Business Administration, Engineering, Law, Fine Arts and Design, Communication, Sciences, Computing and Informatics, and Public Policy.

He extended his congratulations and wished the graduates continued success in their future endeavours.