UAE, Dominican Republic launch partnership to exchange government modernisation expertise

DUBAI, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The governments of the UAE and the Dominican Republic have launched a bilateral partnership aimed at exchanging expertise in government modernisation, capacity building, and future skills development.

The agreement was signed under the umbrella of the UAE Government Experience Exchange Programme, which seeks to share best practices and innovative governance models with nations around the world.

The initiative also aligns with the UAE’s efforts to expand strategic partnerships across the Caribbean.

The partnership agreement was signed by Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, and Luis Madera Sued, Deputy Minister of Planning and Public Investment, Dominican Republic.

Lootah emphasised that the Dominican Republic’s inclusion in this programme underscores growing global confidence in the UAE's government modernisation model, positioning the country as a leading global partner in shaping the future of governance.

He noted the UAE's commitment to strengthening and expanding cooperation with Caribbean nations across various sectors, including knowledge exchange and government development.

He stated that the programme serves as a global platform for sharing knowledge in the fields of governance, public sector innovation, and capacity building. The programme aims to positively impact government performance and societal well-being, while enabling countries to develop agile, future-ready governance models capable of adapting to changes and anticipating challenges.

For his part, Luis Madera Sued highlighted the Dominican Republic's strong interest in deepening collaboration with the UAE, particularly in areas related to government reform and modernisation. He noted that such cooperation would directly support the country’s strategic plans and future policy initiatives.