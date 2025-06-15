UAE leads globally in metrology as pillar of innovation, economic competitiveness

ABU DHABI, 15th June 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to advance its efforts to build a knowledge-based economy rooted in innovation and advanced technology, with metrology, the science of measurement, emerging as a key enabler of the country's future vision. It plays a vital role in enhancing quality of life, boosting industrial competitiveness, ensuring transactional accuracy, and reinforcing the reliability of standards across economic and other critical sectors.

Spearheading this transformation is the Emirates Metrology Institute (EMI), which leads a comprehensive national system positioning the UAE as a trusted regional and global hub for precision measurement sciences. This progress directly supports the UAE’s sustainable development goals, strengthens national capabilities, and enhances international confidence in the country’s quality infrastructure.

Metrology plays a particularly critical role in ensuring social and economic justice, as accurate measurement is the cornerstone of fairness in both commercial and industrial transactions. It also helps protect consumer rights and promotes fair competition among products and services.

Advanced measurement systems contribute to market stability, facilitate trade, and promote transparency, thereby stimulating economic growth and increasing investor confidence. EMI reinforces these principles by providing a reliable national metrology system that encourages innovation, reduces resource waste, and enhances product quality, aligning closely with the UAE’s sustainability goals.

According to data obtained by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) from the EMI, the institute is currently working on a range of advanced projects designed to improve measurement accuracy and upgrade the UAE’s metrology infrastructure to meet the highest international standards. These include the development of specialised laboratories serving critical sectors.

Key initiatives include:

Mass, Volume, and Flow Laboratory – designed to meet the measurement needs of industrial and commercial sectors.

Electrical Time, Frequency, and Power Laboratory – ensuring high precision in power generation, telecommunications, and defence applications.

Length and Angle Laboratory – serving the construction industry and precision engineering sectors.

Temperature and Humidity Laboratory – supporting both environmental monitoring and industrial processes.

Force, Torque, and Pressure Laboratory – enhancing measurement accuracy in the construction, oil, and gas industries.

In addition, a feasibility study has been completed for the establishment of a Chemical Metrology Laboratory, which will support critical areas such as healthcare, food safety, and environmental monitoring.

These projects reflect the institute’s deep commitment to building a robust scientific infrastructure that enhances trust in the UAE market and supports the country’s journey toward a competitive, innovation-driven economy. By fostering fair, secure, and standards-aligned commercial environments, EMI is helping to attract investments, support industrial development, and ensure compliance with international best practices.

Since its establishment in 2011, the EMI has served as a cornerstone in building a comprehensive national ecosystem of metrology experts. The institute has actively attracted international expertise and invested in the development of Emirati talent through advanced training programmes and strategic knowledge partnerships.

As a result, it has successfully nurtured a cadre of skilled young Emiratis capable of leading national laboratories in line with the highest standards of quality and competence.