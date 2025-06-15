Abu Dhabi reinforces global leadership in healthcare innovation with high-level US visit

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) -- A high-level delegation led by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), is set to embark on a strategic mission to the United States from 14th to 21st June 2025.

The visit reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in healthcare innovation and reflects its broader vision for healthcare transformation—driven by innovation, investment, and a deep commitment to global collaboration.

The delegation will visit key US cities including Boston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia, in parallel with Abu Dhabi’s participation at BIO International Convention 2025, one of the world’s foremost biotechnology events.

The visit will spotlight the Emirate’s achievements in AI, digital health, genomics, and clinical research and showcase Abu Dhabi’s Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) Life Science Cluster, while promoting long-term strategic partnerships with government entities, research institutions, and global innovators.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, stated, “This mission reflects our commitment to shaping the future of health through collaboration, innovation, and shared purpose. Our vision is to build a health system that predicts, prevents, acts to restore, and acts to cure, therefore ensuring better outcomes for our communities and beyond. This can only be achieved through meaningful partnerships and a shared ambition to improve lives. We are proud to join our partners in the United States to explore new opportunities that advance healthcare, both in the UAE and globally.”

The delegation will conduct over 20 strategic meetings and visits with public and private sector leaders across the US, aimed at knowledge exchange, investment opportunities, and the signing of new agreements that accelerate the adoption of advanced health solutions.

Representing Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem, the delegation includes key stakeholders such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mubadala BIO, M42, Masdar City, KEZAD, PureHealth, and Etihad Cargo.

Abu Dhabi continues to lead the region in genomics through the Emirati Genome Programme, which has successfully sequenced over 800,000 samples, creating one of the most advanced national genomic databases. The Emirate is also home to more than 90 licenced research centers and 30+ ongoing clinical trials in areas such as oncology, rare diseases, and chronic conditions.

Advanced data platforms such as Malaffi, which securely store over 5 million patient records—enable AI-powered insights and real-world evidence, while national initiatives like the Golden Visa programme are cultivating a global workforce and have granted over 2,000 long-term visas for researchers and healthcare professionals from around the world.