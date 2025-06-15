Sultan of Oman, President of Turkiye discuss regional developments in phone call

MUSCAT, 15th June 2025 (WAM) -- His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman received a phone call today from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkiye.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), discussions during the call focused on the latest developments regarding the Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its concerning repercussions in the region.

The two sides also exchanged views on ways to de-escalate tensions and reduce hostilities in a manner that safeguards the security and stability of nations while protecting the interests of their peoples.

The two sides emphasised the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy, returning to the negotiating table, and adhering to the principles of international law as the optimal path to resolving conflicts and preventing the escalation of crises in the region.