UAE showcases efforts in driving inclusion of People of Determination in all areas at COSP18

NEW YORK, 15th June 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE participated in the 18th Session of the Conference of States Parties (COSP18) to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from 10th to 12th June 2025.

The UAE delegation was led by Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family.

During the delivery of the UAE's national statement at the General Debate, she affirmed the UAE’s commitment to empowering People of Determination, highlighting their unique abilities and their right to equal opportunities to participate in the nation's advancement.

She stated, "In the United Arab Emirates, we believe that people with disabilities, or as we call them 'People of Determination', are partners in building the nation. They possess abilities worthy of appreciation and deserve equal opportunities for empowerment and participation. Therefore, the UAE has adopted a comprehensive approach to building a society that embraces all its members, founded on the values of tolerance and justice."

She further highlighted the UAE’s significant progress in empowering People of Determination through six key pillars of inclusion, namely healthcare, education, employment, social protection, accessibility, and community participation.

She emphasised that these pillars are supported by a robust legislative framework, including Federal Law No. 29 of 2006, as well as local strategies such as Abu Dhabi’s initiatives for inclusive urban development and Dubai’s Disability Strategy.

The UAE’s statement detailed notable achievements, such as the introduction of inclusive learning environments, inclusive schools, early intervention programmes, and vocational training initiatives. These efforts are complemented by the establishment of over 35 government-run centres and the licensing of more than 46 private centres dedicated to the rehabilitation and training of People of Determination.

The statement also emphasised advancements in employment, including the creation of inclusive workplaces in both public and private sectors, and developing infrastructure that is accessible to People of Determination, such as adapted public transportation and facilities. Further, innovative technologies are being integrated to improve service access.

Within the healthcare sector, the UAE provides comprehensive services, ranging from treatment and rehabilitation to psychological support, while offering programmes that promote the independence of People of Determination, including life skills training and supported living options.

On the international front, she shed light on the UAE’s hosting of prominent global events, such as the 2024 International Rehabilitation Conference and the 2019 Special Olympics.

She also highlighted the landmark decision in 2019 to establish the headquarters of the Asian Paralympic Committee in the UAE, underscoring the nation’s dedication to regional and international advocacy for People of Determination.

The UAE delegation to the 18th Session of the Conference of States Parties comprised of representatives from the Ministry of Family, and the Executive Council of Dubai, in addition to the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, the Asian Paralympic Committee, and Sedra Foundation, in collaboration with the UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

The delegation reflects the UAE’s commitment and effective approach to unifying national efforts from government entities, third-sector institutions, and the private sector to provide comprehensive support for People of Determination within a sustainable and integrated framework that promotes shared responsibility.

On the sidelines of the conference, the UAE hosted "The Gathering," a cultural and diplomatic event aimed at fostering dialogue among all global parties concerned with this vital topic.

This event, which brought together a large number of guests, served as a platform for exchanging ideas on the necessary means of support and empowerment for this important segment of society.

The UAE's participation in COSP18 underscores its pivotal role as a global leader in shaping inclusive policies and systems. The participation of the UAE delegation, which brought together government bodies and public benefit institutions, exemplified the nation's comprehensive approach to addressing challenges and building opportunities for People of Determination.

The UAE looks forward to amplifying this momentum in its dedicated session entitled "Amplifying Our Voices: A Collective Ambition Towards Re-Imagining Community Inclusion for All." This key session will provide an in-depth exploration of the UAE’s innovative strategies for inclusion and serve as a platform to drive greater collaboration among global stakeholders.