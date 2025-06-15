UAE, Cyprus Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, spoke by telephone today to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties for the benefit of both nations.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern, with a particular focus on the situation in the Middle East following the Israeli military operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the implications for regional security and stability.

They emphasised the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, prevent the conflict from expanding, and resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means to preserve the region’s security, stability, and peace.

