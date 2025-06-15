Five dead in Israel strike on Tehran residential building: State TV

TEHRAN, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) – At least five people were killed Sunday when an Israeli strike hit a residential building in downtown Tehran, State Television in Iran reported.

"A residential building was targeted in the centre of Tehran, killing five people," the broadcaster said.

It added the death toll may rise as the strike hit a densely populated area in central Tehran.

Powerful explosions rocked the area at least twice, minutes apart, sending clouds of heavy black smoke into the sky, said AFP.

Crowds of people rushed to the site of the blast near the communications ministry, it added.

The attack occurred amid an intense exchange of fire between Iran and Israel.

FARS news agency reported that Iran launched more missiles at Israel after it targets nuclear facilities.

In a related development, rocket warning sirens sounded again in Tel Aviv and other locations in central and northern Israel.

