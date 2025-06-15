Bayern Munich set Club World Cup record with 10-0 defeat of Auckland City

CINCINNATI, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) – Bayern Munich put 10 goals past part-time Auckland City FC to record the biggest ever FIFA Club World Cup victory on the first day of the Cup at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

The German giants were 6-0 up by half time, before Jamal Musiala came off the bench to score a second-half hat-trick and the departing Thomas Muller took Bayern to double figures late on.

With this victory, the German team topped Group C, awaiting the outcome of the match between Benfica of Portugal and Boca Juniors of Argentina in the same group.

