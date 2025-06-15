Bin Ham Group allocates AED100 million in investments in support of Life Endowment campaign

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) – Bin Ham Group announced it has allocated AED 100 million in investments to support the Life Endowment campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) to support chronic disease patients and People of Determination, under the slogan “With you for Life.” Bin Ham Group plans to develop a number of endowment lands, with proceeds allocated to the campaign.

This contribution comes amid increasing engagement from individuals and institutions across the UAE community to support the campaign, which aims to provide sustainable funding to help treat those with chronic diseases and People of Determination, while supporting the healthcare system and enhancing its ability to navigate future challenges.

The campaign also aims to raise funds to establish an endowment whose investments will cover treatment costs for chronic disease patients and People of Determination, in addition to investing endowment funds to help develop healthcare services, provide medications, and offer mental health support for patients.

Contribution Channels

The Life Endowment campaign in support of chronic disease patients has dedicated several channels to receive the contributions from individuals and institutions:

● Digital donation platform by Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

https://contribute.adawqaf.gov.ae/healthcare

● Bank transfers to the Campaign’s account (IBAN Number: AE930353417000004600004) at First Abu Dhabi Bank

● SMS to dedicated e& UAE numbers, as follows:

SMS ‘Life’ to 3557 to donate AED 10, to 3556 to donate AED 50, to 3225 to donate AED 100 and to 3223 to donate AED 500

● SMS to dedicated du numbers, as follows:

SMS ‘Life’ to 3583 to donate AED 10, to 3585 to donate AED 50, to 3586 to donate AED 100 and to 3587 to donate AED 500

