Austria calls for de-escalation, restraint in light of reciprocal Israel-Iran attacks

VIENNA, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) – Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger called for de-escalation and restraint in light of the reciprocal attacks between Israel and Iran, and urged efforts to pave the way for diplomacy and a return to the negotiating table regarding Iran's nuclear file.

She stressed the need to find a diplomatic solution concerning the Iranian nuclear programme, noting that Iran’s enrichment level has reached a point that can no longer be justified for purely civilian purposes, as she put it.

