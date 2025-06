LIMA,15th June, 2025 (WAM) - Clouds of dust and sand rise from the cliffs along the coast of Lima, Peru, after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the city. There are no initial reports of casualties or structural damage, although landslides occurred in several districts nearby.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru reported the earthquake occurred at 11:35 a.m. local time, about 30 kilometers southwest of Callao.