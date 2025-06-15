Flash floods kill 3 in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, 15th June, 2025 (WAM) - Flash flooding caused by torrential rains killed three people in northern West Virginia and rescue crews were searching for several missing people Sunday, while authorities were assessing damage to roads, bridges, natural gas lines and other infrastructure.

Officials said 2.5 to 4 inches of rain fell in parts of Wheeling and Ohio County within about half an hour on Saturday night. The unexpected deluge overwhelmed local waterways and infrastructure and submerged vehicles in small towns east of the Ohio River.

