Abu Dhabi Prosecution launches smart services package as part of ‘Zero Bureaucracy’initiative

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has launched a comprehensive package of new smart services under the "Zero Bureaucracy and Enhanced Customer Experience" initiative, which aims to improve service quality accelerate procedures and provide an advanced system aligned with government efforts toward digital transformation.

The new package includes 35 fully automated services and processes without any human intervention, ensuring faster processing, accurate data, and enabling customers to complete their transactions easily and conveniently through digital platforms available around the clock.

The newly introduced services streamline several procedures related to the Public Prosecution’s functions and enable the automatic issuance of various legal documents such as certificate of “No Appeal”, certificate of “No Cassation”, statement of Passport Retention Duration, Certificate "To Whom It May, Report of cases, Request for Copy of Judgment, Certificate of Detention or Imprisonment Duration, and Fine Payment.

Counselor Ali Mohamed Al Balushi, Attorney-General of theemirate of Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the launch of smart solutions package aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, who emphasised the shift toward a smart judicial system based on innovation and modern technologies.

He clarified that these services are available via the Judicial Department’s website and mobile application, without the need for any paperwork, Traditional signatures and stamps have been replaced with digitally signed and approved electronic documents, enhancing operational efficiency and service quality.

Al Balushi stated that this step represents significant progress in developing judicial services, as it saves time and effort for users supports the principle of prompt justice through advanced digital solutions and reflects the Public Prosecution’s commitment to supporting the sustainable development goals of Abu Dhabi and fostering institutional innovation.

He added that Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution continues to expand its digital initiatives by developing innovative services that keep pace with rapid changes in the judicial and legal sectors efficiently meeting user needs and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for justice in the region.