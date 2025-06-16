Russia plans algae-based breathing test for lunar, Martian survival

MOSCOW, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Russia is preparing to conduct a pioneering experiment by the end of August to test a prototype photobioreactor using microalgae, aimed at regenerating and purifying water and air essential for sustaining human life on the Moon and Mars.

Alexander Shayenko, the project lead, said the initiative seeks to develop life-support systems for future lunar and Martian bases with direct human involvement by the end of summer.

He noted that the plan includes readiness for testing with human participation by late August. During the trial’s first phase, one researcher—Shayenko himself—will breathe air purified through the microalgae for about one hour. He will wear a facial mask connected to a system that redirects exhaled air into an air separation unit.

In April, Ilya Chekh, founder of the scientific and technical company Rubizi Nauki, which is investing in the project, announced the commencement of work on developing the photobioreactor designed to support life systems for crews stationed on the Moon and Mars.