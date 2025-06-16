TRENDS participates in Beijing International Book Fair 2025

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, Through its Virtual Global Office in China, will participate in the 31st edition of the Beijing International Book Fair 2025, to be held from 18th to 22nd June at the China National Convention Center, within the official pavilion of the United Arab Emirates.

This participation reflects TRENDS’ global mission to promote scientific research, foster intercultural dialogue, and strengthen global intellectual exchange. It also underscores the centre's dedication to advancing a culture of peace, tolerance, and coexistence through the dissemination of purposeful, knowledge-based research.

At this year’s fair, TRENDS is showcasing over 400 high-quality research and scientific publications that span a wide range of knowledge domains. These works explore and analyse a diverse array of strategic issues, including future foresight, geopolitical transformations, knowledge economies, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, as well as environmental and sustainability challenges. The collection also includes in-depth research in international relations and the humanities.

Distinguished by objectivity, reliability, and academic rigor, these publications serve as valuable references for scholars, researchers, and policymakers.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, emphasised that the centre's participation in the 2025 Beijing International Book Fair features a rich program of intellectual engagements, including scientific discussions and expert panels with leading thinkers, researchers, and academics. These engagements aim to exchange insights on pressing global challenges and foster knowledge-based cooperation.

Dr. Al-Ali added that the event offers visitors an opportunity to explore TRENDS' latest publications first-hand and opens up new avenues for collaborative research and sustainable partnerships with Chinese think tanks, academic institutions, and training centres.

The TRENDS CEO affirmed that this participation aligns with the centre's strategic vision of positioning itself as a bridge for scientific and intellectual communication between East and West. He noted that the fair is a key milestone in furthering UAE-China cultural and academic exchange, based on knowledge as a vital tool for global understanding and collaboration.

Rawda Al-Marzouqi, Director of Exhibitions and Distribution at TRENDS, stated that the centre is presenting over 400 diverse publications at the Beijing fair. Through its publishing efforts and global cultural engagements, TRENDS aims to offer forward-thinking perspectives on contemporary global issues and reinforce its status as a thought-leading research institution committed to future-driven inquiry.

She emphasised that TRENDS’ involvement aligns with the UAE’s broader mission to foster scientific dialogue, cultural cooperation, and international knowledge exchange. The UAE Pavilion serves as a vital platform for showcasing pioneering research output and promoting mutual understanding between global research institutions.

The Beijing International Book Fair is one of the most prestigious cultural events in the world, annually attracting thousands of publishers, authors, intellectuals, and visitors. It provides an ideal forum for promoting international cooperation in research, knowledge production, and academic innovation.