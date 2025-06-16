Abu Dhabi Festival opens submissions for first ‘Abu Dhabi International Competition for Composition’

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Submissions are now open for the inaugural Abu Dhabi International Competition for Composition, launched by the Abu Dhabi Festival and organised by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF).

The new global platform - created to amplify rising voices in contemporary music - aims to nurture creative talent, elevate young composers and champion innovation that will shape the future of music on the world stage.

Open to emerging and established composers up to the age of 50 from around the world, submissions for the inaugural competition are now open until 15th September 2025.

Finalists will be announced on 15th December 2025, with the first-place winner receiving AED130,000, a professional recording opportunity, and a world premiere performance with world-renowned partner orchestras at the 23rd edition of Abu Dhabi Festival in April 2026.

The second-place winner will receive AED50,000, along with a performance opportunity, global recognition and mentorship. The third-place winner will be awarded AED25,000 and access to mentorship.

ADICC welcomes submissions from composers worldwide who must anonymously submit original, unpublished and unperformed works for consideration. Awards will be presented in two categories: orchestral compositions of up to 10 minutes, and solo works for piano up to 5 minutes, the featured instrument of the inaugural edition.

Submissions will be evaluated by a distinguished jury of renowned international composers and conductors across seven criteria, including originality, creativity and the ability to convey elegance, as well as intellectual depth. Technical proficiency, compositional technique, emotional impact and the integration of traditional instruments, melodies or rhythms from diverse musical heritages and styles will also be assessed.

Winning compositions will also be professionally recorded as part of the Abu Dhabi Festival Composers’ Platform initiative. Established more than a decade and a half ago, the platform supports music composers from around the world in presenting their work in Abu Dhabi and on the global stage. To date, the platform has produced 36 original compositions and 80 co-commissions, creating high-quality recordings that preserve both traditional and contemporary music.