UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expresses grave concern over Israel-Iran escalation

GENEVA, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed deep alarm over the escalating military confrontation between Israel and Iran, urging both parties to de-escalate tensions and enter into urgent negotiations to halt reciprocal attacks and chart a path forward.

He emphasised the necessity for full respect of international law, especially the protection of civilians in densely populated areas.

Türk stressed the need to vigorously uphold international law and human rights, stating that the current trajectory of conflict escalation and disregard for humanitarian principles is unjustifiable.

He highlighted that civilians are being subjected to repeated attacks, life-saving humanitarian aid is being obstructed, aid workers are being targeted, and accountability is often absent.

He noted that the methods and means employed by Israel in its military operations are inflicting “horrific and unacceptable” suffering on Palestinians in Gaza, citing figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health indicating more than 55,000 Palestinians killed, including thousands of children. He added that Israel had used food as a weapon and impeded the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance.

The High Commissioner called for immediate and impartial investigations into fatal incidents involving desperate civilians attempting to access food distribution points. He urged all influential parties to exert maximum pressure on both Israel and Hamas to bring an end to the suffering.

Türk also warned of daily attacks in the West Bank by Israeli security forces and settlers, resulting in killings, arrests, and forced displacement of Palestinians. He reaffirmed that settlements and annexation are illegal under international law, while also acknowledging ongoing attacks by Palestinian militants on Israeli civilians in both Israel and the occupied West Bank.

He stressed that an immediate ceasefire is the only path toward a viable two-state solution, in which Gaza is an integral part of a Palestinian state. Such a ceasefire, he said, could pave the way for sustainable peace. He called for the unconditional and immediate release of all Israeli hostages, as well as all Palestinians arbitrarily detained.

On Yemen, Türk urged the Houthi authorities to unconditionally release United Nations staff, civil society workers, and members of diplomatic missions, including eight employees of the UN human rights office.

Addressing another issue, the High Commissioner raised concerns over the mass detention and deportation of non-citizens in the United States, including transfers to third countries. He called on US authorities to uphold the right to peaceful assembly and to respect human rights in law enforcement, including refraining from military force when civilian authorities are capable of maintaining public order.

Türk also addressed the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, warning that while digital technologies and AI systems offer significant promise, they also carry a dark side. He cautioned that failure to act swiftly could result in unpredictable consequences for the enjoyment of human rights.

He highlighted that the use of AI in military systems has already contributed to significant civilian casualties, while AI-enabled mass surveillance poses serious threats to privacy and freedom of expression.