IMCD opens new offices, technical centres in Dubai Science Park

DUBAI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- IMCD, a global leading distribution and formulation company of speciality chemicals and ingredients, selected Dubai Science Park to host a laboratory complex that reinforces the UAE’s growing role as a research and development (R&D) hub.

Comprising dedicated floors for food and beverage (F&B) and coatings and construction (C&C) Technical Centres, the 4,160 sq.ft. facility at Dubai Science Park, one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 business districts, is equipped for a wide range of development, testing and analyses to address regional market needs.

The inauguration was attended by senior officials including Valerie Diele-Braun, Global CEO of IMCD; Lars Wallstein, Managing Director of IMCD Germany; Manuel Baumann, Managing Director of IMCD Middle East; Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group; and Vargheese Anthony, GM at Al Futtaim Logistics.

IMCD Middle East is targeting growth in the F&B sector across the GCC, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt, as well as the wider region’s C&C segment, through the newly opened facilities.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City, said, “Science-led advancements are essential to the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainable development. Material development and testing represents an invaluable school of knowledge to strengthen and grow Dubai’s and the UAE’s value chains across diverse economically vital industries. The launch of IMCD Middle East’s labs further enriches the contributions of our ecosystem towards national priorities such as food security and sustainable construction. Aligned with Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, Dubai Research and Development Programme, and We the UAE 2031, our community will continue to drive science-led progress and shape the future.”

Manuel Baumann, Managing Director of IMCD Middle East, stated, “The launch of our laboratories at Dubai Science Park reflects growing regional demand for specialised testing and formulation expertise. This facility allows us to partner more closely with regional manufacturers, addressing the localised nuances in new product development and implementing more sustainable practices. IMCD’s expansion in the Middle East will contribute to regional food security and more environmentally sound building techniques, leveraging Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation.”

IMCD Middle East’s food labs are equipped to support the development of new food products, including texture analyses, sensory evaluations, and food product prototypes. This will benefit businesses in the bakery, dairy, beverage, culinary, savoury, snacks, and confectionery sectors, leveraging IMCD’s extensive ingredient portfolio and global expertise.

The C&C labs, meanwhile, can help in the development of more sustainable building products in segments such as waterproofing and coatings.