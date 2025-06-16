Dubai Chamber of Commerce supports expansion of IT firm AfroVision Technologies into Ghana

DUBAI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has supported the expansion of AfroVision Technologies, a Dubai-based information technology company, into Ghana.

Dubai International Chamber’s representative office in Ghana played a key role in facilitating this expansion by connecting AfroVision Technologies with On-Point Virtual Assistants, a Ghanaian company specialising in business process outsourcing.

This collaboration culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two companies, thanks to the support provided by the chamber’s Ghana office.

Under the terms of the agreement, On-Point Virtual Assistants will represent the ‘Doballi’ platform in Ghana. Doballi is operated by the Dubai-registered company of the same name, which is a subsidiary of AfroVision Technologies.

The agreement will see On-Point deliver training courses to IT students in Ghana, equipping them with the skills required for remote work. Upon completion, participants will be enrolled on the Doballi platform to take on remote employment opportunities.

Doballi is a specialised digital platform that focuses on connecting tech talent with remote job opportunities. It enables companies to benefit from skilled professionals across the African continent in the field of information technology through a remote working model.

Commenting on the partnership, Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, stated, “We remain committed to supporting the establishment of promising partnerships between Dubai-based companies and their counterparts around the world to drive sustainable business growth. In doing so, we are further strengthening the ability of local companies to expand globally and enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai’s private sector.”

Osita Oparaugo, Founder of Doballi, a company of AfroVision Technologies Limited, commented, “We extend our sincere gratitude to the Dubai International Chamber office in Ghana for their invaluable support in advancing Doballi’s mission to harness and onboard qualified tech talent from Ghana and across West Africa. At Doballi, we are dedicated to connecting expertly vetted African tech professionals with global opportunities, ready to work across all time zones. Our strategic focus on Dubai aligns with our broader business objectives and global outreach goals.”

He added, “Our recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OnPoint BPO, along with other partnerships currently underway, stand as a testament to our shared commitment to driving innovation and opportunity through collaboration.”