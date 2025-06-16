Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation ceremony of 31st cohort of Abu Dhabi International Private School

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the graduation ceremony of the 31st cohort of students from Abu Dhabi International Private School (AIS), held at the school’s auditorium in Mohammed Bin Zayed City.

A total of 159 students were honoured, including 70 who had been with the school since kindergarten—highlighting AIS’s commitment to long-term educational development.

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the graduates and commended their achievements, noting the role of AIS in fostering values of tolerance, coexistence, dialogue and belonging in a diverse and inclusive learning environment.

“You are fortunate to have studied in this country, where equal opportunities are offered to all,” he said. “AIS has consistently placed its students at the centre of every effort, preparing them for a future defined by knowledge and guided by wisdom.”

He expressed his appreciation to the school’s director, Jihan Nasr, and the faculty and staff for their commitment to academic excellence, and extended his thanks to the parents for their support and partnership.

Sheikh Nahyan underscored the significance of education under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has made the preparation of future generations a national priority.

He concluded by encouraging graduates to move forward with purpose, uphold their values, and contribute to society with integrity, wisdom and unity. “Let your journey be guided by excellence and continuous learning. May you remain proud ambassadors of this school.”

Jihan Nasr, Founder and General Director of AIS, addressed the audience with a message of pride and hope.

“Today marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, as you move into a future filled with both challenges and opportunities,” she said. “This is not just a celebration of your achievements but a declaration of a generation ready to lead with knowledge and passion.”

She stressed the importance of innovation and ethical application of technology. “Artificial intelligence is a tool in your hands—use it to build a better, more sustainable world. Let knowledge and conscience guide your choices.”

Concluding, she said, “I believe in you. Let your steps be guided by light and purpose. Learning doesn’t end here; it begins a new journey. Go forward with confidence, knowledge and values to help build a better tomorrow.”