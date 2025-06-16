MoHAP adopts comprehensive digital system to boost financial collection efficiency

DUBAI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has adopted a comprehensive digital system for monitoring and collecting fines, aimed at improving financial compliance and enhancing the efficiency of the healthcare system.

The initiative also supports the development of a sustainable and enabling environment for the private health sector.

The system aligns with government strategies to streamline operations and accelerate digital transformation under the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

Key features include unified portal access, efficient task management, and integrated technical support—improving the customer experience and simplifying financial obligations. The system forms part of MoHAP’s wider adoption of emerging technologies to automate financial operations and procedures.

This step supports the objectives of We the UAE 2031, with a focus on building a smart and sustainable healthcare system and encouraging innovation in the private sector within a supportive regulatory framework.

The digital platform enhances data accuracy and supports MoHAP’s institutional development by improving the flexibility and competitiveness of its services, while aligning with national strategies and governance standards. The system fully automates procedures in line with federal laws on debt collection, allowing healthcare providers to focus on patient care and service quality.

Abdullah Ahli, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Support Services Sector, said the system enables healthcare facilities and customers to resolve fines and violations swiftly through a streamlined and transparent process. He added that the initiative supports MoHAP’s strategy to build strong partnerships with the private sector and improve healthcare competitiveness.

He described the system as a major advancement in violation management, offering a fully automated and innovative solution that aligns with the Ministry’s digital transformation goals and commitment to improving public services.

Amna Al Mandoos, Head of the Revenue Section in the Ministry’s Financial Affairs Department, noted that the system automates fine collection in compliance with federal debt collection laws and instalment regulations. She emphasised that multiple digital payment options reduce the administrative burden on healthcare facilities and enhance customer satisfaction.

Al Mandoos added that the system improves transaction accuracy, speeds up procedures, and strengthens regulatory compliance. It represents a strategic step in supporting digital transformation, minimising errors and boosting operational efficiency in line with the UAE’s vision for advanced, technology-driven government services.